A Waco man with a long history of mental illness and substance use disorder had his commitment to a state secure mental health facility extended Wednesday for another year by a judge in a 2016 murder case.

Zachary Lamone McKee, 33, had his commitment at the Austin State Hospital extended Wednesday by Visiting Judge David Hodges on recommendation of McKee's examining physician, Dr. Feroza Talukdar, and the superintendent of the hospital, psychologist Stacey Thompson.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens presented the state’s motion to extend McKee’s commitment. McKee’s attorney, Chris Bullajian, did not oppose the extension, and McKee did not appear in court.

Civil commitments in Texas are reevaluated by clinicians and a judge at least every 12 months.

McKee, whose court-ordered psychological evaluations reveal a long history of schizophrenia and substance abuse, was found in October 2019 not guilty by reason of insanity in the April 22, 2016, death of Kenneth Cleveland, 61, an AT&T technician for 43 years.

Cleveland was found dead in an alley near the 1400 block of Barron Avenue. Police initially believed Cleveland had been electrocuted, but further investigation, including an autopsy, revealed Cleveland suffered "homicidal" injuries, including at least 19 stab wounds as well as beating with a shovel, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

In evaluating McKee for the court, an Austin psychiatrist and a Waco psychologist found McKee legally insane at the time of the offense, while a Waco psychiatrist found him sane. Hodges at the time found him not guilty by reason of insanity without objection from the state, a determination that angered Cleveland's family members, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.