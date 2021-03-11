Waco man sentenced to 12 years in $450,000 scam of elderly man

A Waco man who scammed an elderly man out of more than $450,000 by claiming he needed the money to keep out of prison was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.

Terrance Lee Spears, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony theft by deception of more than $300,000 from an elderly individual, in exchange for a plea offer of 12 years from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office. Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sent Spears to prison.

Spears pleaded guilty six months ago in a deal that called for him to be placed on felony probation for 10 years and to make more than $450,000 in restitution to the 71-year-old victim. However, former 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson rejected that plea agreement after Spears could not come up with a significant portion of the restitution.

Spears' attorney, Phil Martinez, said last year that he told Spears the judge would require a “substantial amount” of the restitution to be paid upfront before he would even consider placing Spears on probation. Spears said last year that his family and friends were trying to raise money to go toward the restitution, Martinez said at the time.