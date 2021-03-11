Waco man sentenced to 12 years in $450,000 scam of elderly man

A Waco man who scammed an elderly man out of more than $450,000 by claiming he needed the money to keep out of prison was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.
Terrance Lee Spears, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony theft by deception of more than $300,000 from an elderly individual, in exchange for a plea offer of 12 years from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office. Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sent Spears to prison.
Spears pleaded guilty six months ago in a deal that called for him to be placed on felony probation for 10 years and to make more than $450,000 in restitution to the 71-year-old victim. However, former 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson rejected that plea agreement after Spears could not come up with a significant portion of the restitution.
Spears' attorney, Phil Martinez, said last year that he told Spears the judge would require a “substantial amount” of the restitution to be paid upfront before he would even consider placing Spears on probation. Spears said last year that his family and friends were trying to raise money to go toward the restitution, Martinez said at the time.
"All he could say was a mistake was made on his part and that he didn't mean any harm," Martinez said Thursday. "He is hoping to get this behind him and he hopefully is looking forward to some kind of parole in the future."
Spears must earn credit for serving at least a quarter of his sentence before he can seek parole, officials said.
Spears’ co-defendant, Patrick William Beard, 31, is set to stand trial June 7.
According to arrest records, Spears befriended the victim through the internet in 2017. He claimed he was having “money troubles and legal woes that required money he did not have.”
After the man gave Spears money, Spears continued to claim he had new legal fees he needed to pay or he would go to prison, arrest records state. At the time of their contacts, Spears, who was on deferred probation for misdemeanor marijuana possession, owed $1,087 in probation fees and court costs.
The man told investigators he sent Spears a total of $451,753.66 over the course of their contacts, including more than $60,000 in the month before Spears was arrested, court records show.
As part of the deception, the man got text messages from people claiming to be Spears’ attorneys, parole officers and friends, an arrest affidavit states.
“None of the events (Spears) told (the victim) are true, but were used to keep (the victim) giving (Spears) money using deception,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim) would not have given (Spears) the money without the deception used by (Spears).”