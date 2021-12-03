Waco man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children

A Waco man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children.

According to a press release from federal prosecutors, "Arthur Ray Dickey Jr., 32, produced a video while engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor."

Dickey was indicted in may, and the Austin Police Department, which investigated the case, arrested him in Austin in June.

In January of last year, Dickey also was sentenced to eight years in prison on state convictions for aggravated robbery and compelling prostitution. He will serve the state and federal terms consecutively, for a total of 23 years behind bars, plus 10 years of supervised release to follow the federal prison term.

“Sexual predators seeking to exploit vulnerable children in violation of federal law will be held accountable to the fullest extend of the law,” U.S Attorney for the Western District of Texas Ashely Hoff said in the press release.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice program started in 2006 that "marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims."

