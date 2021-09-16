Waco man sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2017 shooting death of cousin

After that, multiple shots rang out, with neighbors diving for cover and at least three cars parked on the street getting peppered with gunfire, police said. Evidence from the crime scene showed that both men fired weapons that day, officials said.

Police reported Demarcus Robinson "moved into a defensive firing position" and began shooting down Harlem Avenue, near where Brian Robinson's body was found, according to court documents.

"The initial blood trail begins on the roadway surface and terminates at the victim's body, indicating that he was likely running from the argument and initial gunfire salvo," police arrest documents state.

Family members of both men gave victim-impact statements via teleconference as Demarcus Robinson listened from the county jail, also via teleconference.

"You ruined our whole family," one woman who did not identify herself said. "We are a broken family because of your actions. This is not family. This is not what families do."

After the fifth woman became increasingly angry at Robinson, Robinson asked Kelly if he could address the women. The judge denied his request, explaining that victim-impact statements are designed to allow the victim's family members a chance to air their grievances.