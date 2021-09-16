Waco man sentenced to 30 years in 2020 stabbing death

Sanders was rushed to a hospital, where investigators said he died later that night from a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the assault.

Prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said the manslaughter charge was appropriate because authorities do not think Ivy intended to kill Sanders.

"After taking a look at the evidence and consulting with the lead detective in the case as well as what we saw in the medical records, it was decided that although this was clearly a reckless act, there was no intent to kill on that day. He appeared to be out of control and in a rage," Hunting Horse said.

Ivy's attorney, Sandy Gately, said her client regrets the incident and is being "punished accordingly."

Sanders' wife and sister gave emotional victim-impact statements after Ivy was sentenced.

His sister, a nurse, said she frequently has to break the news to family members that their loved one died. However, she said, she was not prepared to get the news that her brother did not make it. She said she relives the incident daily, including visions of her brother's shirt becoming soaked with blood as Ivy stabbed him.

"Jason, while you are in jail, I pray you find God because I wouldn't want anyone to go to hell, not even my worst enemy," she said.

Sanders' wife told Ivy that the lives of her family changed forever that day. She concluded her remarks by saying that Ivy doesn't "deserve to see the light of day again."

