Waco man sentenced to 35 years in child sexual assault, indecency cases

A registered sex offender was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a teenager last year and exposing himself in a grocery store parking lot two years ago.

Adam Antonio Navarro, 34, pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a child and pleaded guilty to a count of indecency with a child by exposure. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 19th State District Court sentenced Navarro to concurrent 35-year and 20-year prison terms after Navarro nearly blew up his plea agreement by telling the judge he was not guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Kelly said she would not accept the plea bargain as long as Navarro insisted he was not guilty. She did tell him, however, that she would accept his plea of no contest, which has the same legal effect as a guilty plea.

After consulting with his attorney, Josh Tetens, Navarro decided to continue with the plea agreement by pleading no contest.

"We appreciate and recognize the work that law enforcement, victim services and the District Attorney's Office did to ensure justice was served in this case," Tetens said. "Mr. Navarro did not contest his plea or sentence based upon the evidence and advice of counsel, and never intended to seek a trial."