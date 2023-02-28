A Waco man received a 35-year prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to murder in a March 2021 shooting death at a basketball court in Council Acres Park.

Prince Charles Easley, also known as Warren Prince Tyler, 23, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court in the March 25, 2021, shooting death of Jajuan Anderson-Simmons. Kelly sentenced Easley to 35 years in prison, in accordance with a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. He will have to serve at least half the sentence before he will be eligible to apply for parole.

Easley shot Anderson-Simmons after the pair had an argument at the park, 1500 Bagby Ave., according to his arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told police there was an ongoing disagreement between Easley and Anderson-Simmons, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. According to witnesses, Easley pulled a pistol and started firing at Anderson-Simmons, who tried to run before he was struck several times, including in the back of his head, the affidavit says.

Police arrested Easley two months later, after he led officers on a two-hour car chase and fled on foot following a multiple-car crash near Troy, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Limestone County authorities have also charged Easley with felony burglary of a habitation, jail records show.

A 2019 Travis County conviction on a weapon charge raised the minimum prison term Easley faced from five years to 15 years, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.