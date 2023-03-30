Walter Manuel Cardona, 31, of Waco, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, the day after a jury in the 54th State District Court convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Cardona was found guilty of sexually abusing a girl beginning in 2016, when she was 7, and continuing five years until she reported him to authorities in February 2021.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens noted that Cardona's sentence includes no possibility of parole.

"Those in our community that are abusing our children should be scared, because our office will do everything we can to ensure you will not hurt another child," Tetens said in Thursday statement. "In this case, Mr. Cardona deserves every single day he’ll sit in prison."

Tetens said he and his staff hope Cardona's victim will heal and have some closure.

"Our dedicated team of law enforcement officers, counselors, doctors and prosecutors continue to do their best to keep our community safe, and I cannot thank them enough for fighting for these children this week," Tetens said.

Cardona's defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants, lead prosecutor on the case, said she appreciated the jury’s life sentence in this case and hoped it could bring closure to the victim and extended family.

"The defendant’s abusive actions shattered this entire family," Avants said. "We appreciate the many professionals who worked on this case and contributed to our ability to successfully prosecute this case of continuous sexual abuse of a young child."

Co-prosecutor Luke McCowan added: "Now Walter Cardona will never have another chance to abuse a child."