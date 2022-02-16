Waco man sentenced to two life terms in sexual assault, attack on ex-wife

A sanitation truck driver whose abusive behavior was compared to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde was sentenced to two life prison terms Wednesday after a McLennan County jury convicted him of sexually assaulting, beating and threatening to kill his ex-wife.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about 45 minutes before convicting Joe William Moore, 63, of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault in a January 2021 attack on his ex-wife, Andrea Newman.
The punishment aspect of the case was taken out of the jury's hands because Moore's 1994 conviction for kidnapping Newman subjected him to an automatic life sentence for the new aggravated sexual assault conviction.
Moore withdrew his request for the jury to set his punishment in the aggravated assault conviction, and retired State District Judge Ralph Strother sentenced him to life in prison on that count. The two sentences are required by law to run concurrently. Moore will be eligible for parole after being given credit for serving 30 years in prison.
Newman testified Tuesday that Moore could be charming and polite, but his personality changed like the direction of the wind and he could become violent and abusive.
“I couldn’t put up with the Jekyll and Hyde,” she said. “I couldn’t put up with the monster. One day he’s loving and sweet and the next day he is threatening to kill me. I couldn’t put up with the roller coaster.”
Moore, who served 19 years of a 20-year prison term after kidnapping Newman in 1993, did not look at Newman or her family as deputies escorted him from the courtroom Wednesday.
"I am just glad that the jury did their job and the judge did his job, and Kristen, (Duron) the assistant district attorney, both of them, did a very good job for me in this domestic abuse case. I'm glad it's over," Newman said after the trial.
Newman, a longtime Department of Veterans Affairs employee, advised others in abusive relationships to seek counseling.
"It is sort of like a repeat problem when you are in a domestic violence situation," she said. "You don't want to be in it, but the love that you have for the person sometimes overrides the domestic abuse."
The Tribune-Herald does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.
Duron, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Staci Johnson, said the life terms for Moore were appropriate under the evidence.
"Joe Moore earned his two life sentences by repeating his dangerous, abusive actions against Ms. Newman," Duron said. "He did not learn from his first 20-year sentence. Ms. Newman bravely stood up to her abuser, and the jury recognized her truth and the evidence in coming to their guilty verdict."
In his judicial confession in the 1994 aggravated kidnapping case, Moore acknowledged he used Newman as a shield and a hostage and sexually abused and terrorized her.
Moore's attorney, Sam Martinez, declined comment after the three-day trial.
Newman testified that Moore was drunk when they began arguing about their impending divorce at Newman's home on Vista View Drive in Waco. She said Moore picked up a butcher knife from the kitchen, slashed at her and cut her hands while she was trying to protect herself. He later forced her to get the gun she had bought to protect herself from him in 2020 and hit her in the head with it.
“I cried out 'God help me.' That changed his mood,” she testified Tuesday. “He calmed down a bit but he still blamed me for causing him to be so violent.”
He dragged her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. Moore told her they were going to have sex for the last time because he intended to kill her and himself. After the assaults ended, Moore told her to leave the bedroom because he was going to kill himself. Moore hit the panic button on her home alarm to summon police as Moore fired one shot into the ceiling.
During jury summations Wednesday, Johnson asked members of the jury to close their eyes and to picture the words "kitchen knife, gun bought for protection, home, intimacy, spouse."