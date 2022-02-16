Waco man sentenced to two life terms in sexual assault, attack on ex-wife

In his judicial confession in the 1994 aggravated kidnapping case, Moore acknowledged he used Newman as a shield and a hostage and sexually abused and terrorized her.

Moore's attorney, Sam Martinez, declined comment after the three-day trial.

Newman testified that Moore was drunk when they began arguing about their impending divorce at Newman's home on Vista View Drive in Waco. She said Moore picked up a butcher knife from the kitchen, slashed at her and cut her hands while she was trying to protect herself. He later forced her to get the gun she had bought to protect herself from him in 2020 and hit her in the head with it.

“I cried out 'God help me.' That changed his mood,” she testified Tuesday. “He calmed down a bit but he still blamed me for causing him to be so violent.”

He dragged her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. Moore told her they were going to have sex for the last time because he intended to kill her and himself. After the assaults ended, Moore told her to leave the bedroom because he was going to kill himself. Moore hit the panic button on her home alarm to summon police as Moore fired one shot into the ceiling.