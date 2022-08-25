Waco man shot while stabbing, killing wife gets 61 years after guilty plea

A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday in the February death of the woman he called his wife.

Byron Otis Bryant, 51, of Waco, was shot by a bystander attempting to stop him as he stabbed Minerva Rosas, 61, outside a convenience store near New Road and Interstate 35 on the evening of Jan. 28, police said at the time.

Rosas was hospitalized after the stabbing and died from her injuries Feb. 2. Bryant had been released from the hospital and jailed a day earlier. He has remained in custody.

After Bryant pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday, Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court sentenced him to 61 years in prison.

The bystander who shot Bryant cooperated with police and was not charged.

During a court hearing Thursday, Minerva Rosas’ sister, Delores England, and her children, Aaron, Monique and Destiny Rosas, all said Bryant stabbed Minerva Rosas in front of Minerva’s grandchildren.

“Our family loved you and we had your back. How could you do that to us?” Aaron Rosas said to Bryant from the witness stand. “You wounded our soul. We will survive. You broke us.”

Then he read a poem he wrote called “Unforgivable.” The poem included a refrain “the devil will be there to turn up the heat” and ended with the phrase “damn you for killing my mother.”

Monique Rosas said it hurt her to be sitting in the witness stand speaking on behalf of her deceased mother.

“How could you do that?” Monique Rosas said to Bryant. “My mother was the only one who loved. I have to answer to my kids why the person they called poppa killed their granny.”

Monique Rosas told Bryant that the older, 12-year-old grandchild had to protect three other, younger children at the scene.

Destiny Rosas said that her mother was loved and was a caring provider, and Bryant took that from her family.

“If Minnie was your sever at IHOP, she would make your day,” Destiny Rosas said of her mother. Bryant could be heard crying at the defense table while Destiny Rosas spoke.

She told Bryant that her mother came to get a food stamp card the day she died because she knew Bryant needed food.

When England also said that Bryant had stabbed her sister in front of the grandchildren, Bryant said he was sorry from the defense table.

“You don’t get to say ‘sorry,' because she begged you. You didn't have to do that,” England.

England also said she forgave him because of her belief in Christ.

“Jesus Christ died for our sins, so I forgive you,” England said.