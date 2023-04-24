Attorneys selected a jury Monday for the retrial of a Waco man accused of killing the mother of his children in 2019.

Following a mistrial in September, Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, faces a second trial in Waco's 19th State District Court. Jones stands accused of murder, a first-degree felony, in the Feb. 3, 2019 shooting death of Sherrell Carter, who died in the home the two shared with their three children in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive.

Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared a mistrial in this case Sept. 23 when a McLennan County jury could not agree on a unanimous verdict.

A new McLennan County jury was seated Monday, and the state will call witnesses Tuesday as it begins making its case against Jones.

The jury selection process on Monday began with a pool of 65 prospective jurors and lasted past 3 p.m. The number in Monday’s pool was five more than summoned for a typical first-degree felony case in 2022, though it was not uncommon for jury selection to take nearly all of the first day of such a trial.

Jones has remained in custody on $600,000 cash bond in McLennan County Jail in this case since Waco police arrested him Feb. 19, 2019, jail records show. He and his defense team have turned down at least two plea offers from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

Police accuse Jones of shooting Carter in the head and killing her, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Jones’ defense team, led by former District Attorney Abel Reyna, asserted in the last trial that Jones found Carter shot and wounded, but still living, in the bedroom of their home. She stood up, tried to speak and tried to walk toward the bedroom door, Reyna told jurors in his closing at the last trial.

While Reyna did not put Jones on the stand in his own defense, during the last trial, prosecutors showed a large amount of video footage of police interviews with Jones from the night Carter died and also from interviews during the following day and a half.

At the initial trial, lead investigator Waco Police Detective Eric Trojanowski told the jury that investigators had not found the handgun that fired the killing bullets. This firearm still has not been recovered.