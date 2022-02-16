Waco man surrenders to police after standoff

Waco police took a man into custody early Wednesday morning after they said he fired a gun in a home with a woman and four children inside and then refused to come out for more than four hours.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Trice Avenue about 5:30 a.m. after a report that Joe Maciel, 48, shot a gun in the house. Officers got the children and the woman out of the house safely, and the gun Maciel fired was thrown outside, according to a police press release.

Maciel barricaded himself inside, and a Waco police SWAT team and negotiators responded to deal with the situation, the press release says. Maciel surrendered to police about 10 a.m. and was taken into custody. McLennan County Jail officials said Wednesday afternoon that the charges against him were not yet available because he had not yet been booked into jail.

