Waco man to enter plea agreement for evidence tampering in 2021 death of 2-year-old

A Waco man charged with evidence tampering in connection with the shooting death of his 2-year-old nephew in September has been scheduled to enter a plea agreement in Waco’s 54th State District Court on Thursday.

Waco police arrested Derrick Damon Pipkins Jr., 22, of Waco, on Sept. 22, on a third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence charge after they were called to the University Club Apartments, 1725 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where the 2-year-old boy had been shot in the head, records show.

Subsequent investigation determined the actual shooting of the toddler was accidental, officials said. Pipkins had placed a backpack containing a gun in a back room of the apartment where the toddler found it and accidently shot himself, according to court documents.

Waco police charged Pipkins with concealing the gun following the shooting, with intent to keep it out of evidence in the investigation of the toddler’s death, according to his indictment.

For this charge, he will enter a plea agreement Thursday.

At the time Pipkins’ nephew died, Pipkins was prohibited from having a gun because he was on probation for two counts of deadly conduct from June 2019.

Police booked Pipkins into McLennan County Jail on the tampering with evidence charge with $10,000 bail on Sept. 22, 2021. The next day his probation violation charges were added.

Judge David Hodges signed an adjudication of guilt with a sentence of 10 years in a state institution on March 4 for Pipkins’ two deadly conduct charges from 2019. The original order said the 10-year sentences on each count would be served consecutively, as called for in motions of prosecutor Anne Jackson.

Pipkins’ defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, filed a motion March 23 make the sentences run at the same time instead, because the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure does not allow for sentences stemming from the same conduct to be consecutive. Judge Hodges signed an order to that effect March 31.

Pipkins’ plea agreement Thursday will be for the evidence tampering charge from the toddler’s death last year, records show. He has been in custody in McLennan County Jail since Sept. 22, and his plea hearing will be conducted by video conference, officials said.

