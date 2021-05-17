Waco man wanted for murder arrested after fleeing crash on I-35

A Waco man wanted on a murder warrant fled on foot from a multiple-car crash Saturday on Interstate 35 and led area law enforcement on a two-hour chase before his arrest near Troy, authorities said.

Troy police assisted by other agencies arrested Tyler Warren, 23, on several charges, including warrants for a Waco murder and a state parole violation. Information on the murder warrant was not immediately available Monday.

Warren was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said.

He said officers were dispatched to the scene near Mile Marker 311 near Big Elm Road. They found that Warren had been driving a vehicle stolen in Limestone County and had fled on foot. No one was reported injured in the wreck.

The department called for assistance and responding agencies including Texas Department of Public Safety, Bell and McLennan County sheriff's offices, Bell County constables, and Lorena and Temple police departments.

Smith said the department is thankful to all those who assisted in the incident.