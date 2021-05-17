Waco man wanted for murder arrested after fleeing crash on I-35

A Waco man wanted on a murder warrant fled on foot from a multiple-car crash Saturday on Interstate 35 and led area law enforcement on a two-hour chase before his arrest near Troy, authorities said.
Troy police assisted by other agencies arrested Tyler Warren, 23, on several charges, including warrants for a Waco murder and a state parole violation. Information on the murder warrant was not immediately available Monday.
Warren was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said.
He said officers were dispatched to the scene near Mile Marker 311 near Big Elm Road. They found that Warren had been driving a vehicle stolen in Limestone County and had fled on foot. No one was reported injured in the wreck.
The department called for assistance and responding agencies including Texas Department of Public Safety, Bell and McLennan County sheriff's offices, Bell County constables, and Lorena and Temple police departments.
Smith said the department is thankful to all those who assisted in the incident.
Smith said Warren was arrested by Troy officers without incident near the Union Pacific railroad track near Blevins Road in Falls County by a Troy officer, two Temple PD officers with police dog assistance, and a Texas DPS Trooper.
Warren was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco for treatment of minor injuries sustained while fleeing the scene.
Warren was being held Monday at McLennan County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, theft, evading arrest on foot, driving without a license, defective headlights, parole violation, and burglary of habitation. His bond was set at a total of $1,029,500.