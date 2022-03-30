 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco man wanted on multiple warrants surrenders after shootout with police

  • 0
Stock - police lights arrest crime 5

A Waco man wanted on several warrants surrendered after barricading himself in a South Waco home late Tuesday and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail after a "lengthy negotiation" with a Waco Police Department negotiator, police said. He was charged with several offenses including first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Waco PD Officer Garen Bynum said in a statement.

The incident began when the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including at least one Waco PD officer, attempted to serve the arrest warrants on a single male suspect in the 3700 block of Hay Avenue in South Waco near Beverly Hills, a Marshals Service spokesperson said.

Authorities said the suspect fired shots from inside the house at law enforcement personnel. The personnel, including the Waco police officer, returned fire at the suspect, then repositioned themselves to locations around the house from which they could safely engaged the suspect, according to the statement.

People are also reading…

The officers called for backup, and several agencies and units responded, including the Waco police SWAT Team, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Waco police negotiators.

While the units responded, the suspect barricaded himself inside the house, according to the statement.

As more officers arrived, they began to contact neighbors to warn them of the situation, and the police negotiator contacted the barricaded suspect. The suspect surrendered after a standoff of more than an hour and a half.

The suspect will face charges including first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as a criminal mischief warrant from Waco, the statement reads.

Under the Texas Penal Code, criminal mischief is a property crime and may be charged as a misdemeanor or a state jail felony depending on the value of the damaged property.

The suspect will also face additional charges from other agencies that brought the fugitive task force to his door, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Human traffickers target fleeing Ukraine refugees in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert