 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco man who died after shooting, car crash identified
0 comments

Waco man who died after shooting, car crash identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waco Police identified Dusty Bethke, 39, of Waco, as the man who died after he was shot, then crashed his car into a fence in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police responded at 3:15 p.m. to the crash, in a residential area a few blocks behind the H-E-B at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, but they are working to determine when and where the shooting happened, according to a press release Monday. Bethke was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police released his name Tuesday, after notifying his family.

Police are investigating Bethke's death as a murder case and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or Officer Scarlett Woodruff at 254-750-7615.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert