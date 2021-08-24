Waco man who died after shooting, car crash identified

Waco Police identified Dusty Bethke, 39, of Waco, as the man who died after he was shot, then crashed his car into a fence in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police responded at 3:15 p.m. to the crash, in a residential area a few blocks behind the H-E-B at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, but they are working to determine when and where the shooting happened, according to a press release Monday. Bethke was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police released his name Tuesday, after notifying his family.