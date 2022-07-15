Waco man who testified he was asked to kill someone pleads guilty to unrelated charges

A Waco man, who testified in December that police arrested him on unrelated robbery charges before he could follow through on a friend’s request to kill another man, pleaded guilty Thursday and received an eight-year sentence in the robbery case.

James Spears, 36, pleaded guilty in Waco's 19th State District Court to two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, court documents show.

His eight-year sentences on all three counts will run concurrently, and he already has received credit for serving about six years and eight months while awaiting trial in the McLennan County Jail.

Spears was a witness in the murder-for-hire trail of Keith Antoine Spratt in December 2021, when a jury found Spratt not-guilty.

Spratt, however, had been previously convicted of five other crimes and has seven additional indictments pending as well as felony charges for acts he is accused of in the McLennan County Jail, court records show.

During the trial, Spears said Tyler Sherrod Clay had asked him to kill Joshua Ladale Pittman and that Clay later told him he hired Sprtt to kill Pittman. A masked gunman shot and killed Pittman on Dec. 23, 2015, at Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane. Spears was in custody on other charges the night Pittman was shot.

Clay pleaded guilty Jun. 27 to the lesser charge of criminal conspiracy, records show. He had been convicted in Pittman’s death in December 2018, but the 10th Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in May 2021. Receiving a sentence of four years and nine months, Clay would be eligible for release based on time already served in jail, officials said at the time.