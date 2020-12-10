Waco man with mental illness diagnosis released on lesser charge, without recommended treatment

After last week's hearing, prosecutor Anthony Smith filed a motion seeking to withdraw the state's plea agreement with Pena and to reinstate the felony charge. Freud and Bennett objected to the motion Thursday, citing two court cases to back up their position.

Hodges questioned if Smith's motion was procedurally proper and wondered what happened to change the state's position from last week.

When judges reject plea agreements involving sentencing recommendations, a defendant has the right to withdraw his plea and the case is set for trial. Defendants also have the right to insist on proceeding with their guilty pleas, which essentially leaves sentencing to the judge's discretion.

Smith argued that once a judge declines a plea agreement, the charge reverts back to the original charge in the indictment. In Pena's case, that would change the original plea offer from 135 days in jail to a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Freud and Bennett argued that Pena had the absolute right to insist on his plea to the misdemeanor charge.

As Hodges was preparing to overrule Smith's motion and sentence Pena on the misdemeanor plea, Smith interrupted and asked the judge for a postponement so he could consult with the DA's office appellate division.