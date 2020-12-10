Waco man with mental illness diagnosis released on lesser charge, without recommended treatment

A Waco man with mental health issues charged with threatening his parents with a knife was released from jail Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was given credit for the 414 days he has been jailed.
Thomas Olsen Pena, 37, pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of repeated violations of a protective order after prosecutors reduced the charge from a third-degree felony and offered Pena 135 days in jail as part of a plea bargain.
A Waco psychologist determined Pena should be found not guilty by reason of insanity and hospitalized to treat schizoaffective disorder bipolar type, but the McLennan County District Attorney's Office disputed that opinion and said Pena's fate should be determined by a jury. With the coronavirus shutting down trials since early this year, Pena languished in jail for more than a year before the DA's office offered him the plea agreement, which essentially would allow him to walk free from jail after his guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge.
Judge David Hodges rejected the state's punishment recommendation during a sentencing hearing last week but reset the case for Thursday to give Pena and his attorneys, Jessi Freud and Alan Bennett, time to confer. In denying the plea agreement, Hodges expressed concern that Pena would be released from jail without benefit of inpatient treatment and go home to family members he had threatened to harm.
After last week's hearing, prosecutor Anthony Smith filed a motion seeking to withdraw the state's plea agreement with Pena and to reinstate the felony charge. Freud and Bennett objected to the motion Thursday, citing two court cases to back up their position.
Hodges questioned if Smith's motion was procedurally proper and wondered what happened to change the state's position from last week.
When judges reject plea agreements involving sentencing recommendations, a defendant has the right to withdraw his plea and the case is set for trial. Defendants also have the right to insist on proceeding with their guilty pleas, which essentially leaves sentencing to the judge's discretion.
Smith argued that once a judge declines a plea agreement, the charge reverts back to the original charge in the indictment. In Pena's case, that would change the original plea offer from 135 days in jail to a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Freud and Bennett argued that Pena had the absolute right to insist on his plea to the misdemeanor charge.
As Hodges was preparing to overrule Smith's motion and sentence Pena on the misdemeanor plea, Smith interrupted and asked the judge for a postponement so he could consult with the DA's office appellate division.
"The day to do that would have been today," an agitated Freud said. "Come prepared for this. This case has been dragging on. He has been in jail a while, and I will say this is becoming a pattern with the state, particularly in these sensitive cases. Judge (Matt) Johnson had to get on Mr. Smith a couple of weeks ago for taking two diametrically opposed positions in the same case, and that is what they are doing here.
"Learn how to take consistent positions. This is ridiculous. My client is a person. He has been stuck in jail in limbo for a ridiculous period of time trying to resolve this. You knew what today was going to be about. You knew the notice you filed. Come prepared to resolve it," Freud said.
Hodges sentenced Pena to 365 days in the county jail and fined him $2,000. However, he allowed the fine to run concurrently with the jail time because Pena is indigent. With credit for more than 400 days in jail, Pena was freed on Thursday afternoon.
Pena's case and those of a number of other defendants with mental health issues have cast a light on how the DA's office is handling defendants deemed after analysis to be not guilty by reason of insanity.
While District Attorney Barry Johnson has said his office has no steadfast policy of opposing every not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity finding, local attorneys have said that is the stance the office has taken in each of the past 20 or more cases.
Johnson said he reconsidered how his office handles those cases after it drew harsh criticism in the Zachary Lamone McKee case. McKee, who had an extensive history of schizophrenia and substance abuse, was determined to be not guilty by reason of insanity last year in the brutal death of 61-year-old Kenneth Cleveland, an AT&T technician for 43 years.
An Austin psychiatrist and a Waco psychologist found McKee legally insane at the time of the offense, while a Waco psychiatrist found him sane. Judge Hodges made the final determination without objection from the state, ordering McKee to be held at a maximum-security state hospital.
Cleveland's family members continue to be upset about how that case was resolved, with one calling it "a big slap in the face to this family.”
“That is definitely one of the areas that goes into our thought process — the way that case was handled,” Johnson told the Tribune-Herald last week. “Although I think the defendant ultimately will be locked up for the rest of his life in all probability, if I had to do it over again I would have allowed a jury to make that decision.”
