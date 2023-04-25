The night Sherrell Carter died in 2019, Waco police had not settled on a suspect as crime scene technicians began to arrive at the place where she was shot: the home she shared with Quest Jones, a witness said on the opening day of testimony in Jones’ murder retrial Tuesday.

“At that time, I didn’t think (Jones) did it,” Detective Scarlett Woodruff said, referring to less than two hours after she had responded to Carter’s fatal shooting.

McLennan County prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach began the state’s case in the retrial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, of Waco, with four of the same witnesses they presented early in his original trial in September, also in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

Defended by Abel Reyna and Craig Depew, Jones is again on trial on a murder charge in Carter’s death Feb. 3, 2019, in the home the two shared with their three children in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive. The jury deadlocked in the September trial.

While prosecutors played some of her body camera footage from the night of Carter’s death, Woodruff described her initial interview with Jones.

Jones told her he could hear Carter’s heartbeat when he entered the bedroom to check on her after hearing gunshots in the back of the home and getting their children to safety at a neighbor’s house across the street.

On the screen, Woodruff advised Jones of his Miranda rights, then asked about the beginning of the night. He said that he and Carter had gone to Mexia separately that evening.

Jones said he got back first. He then could be seen telling Woodruff that he had been smoking cigarettes first out back and then around the front after Carter had returned home around 3 a.m. Jones said he had been smoking on the front porch with his shirt off while Carter got ready for a shower, and then he and the kids had heard shots.

Jones could be seen saying he heard five or six quiet shots from a small-caliber handgun. Then he said he picked up his three-year-old and gathered the four- and five-year-old to take them to safety at a neighbor’s.

“And then he came out of the back room, and pointed the gun at me,” Jones said on the screen. “I heard it go click, click, click, click.”

Jones had said the shooter was wearing a hoodie tied over most of his face and gray gloves with light colored shorts. Jones described the shooter as having really dark skin and being from nearby apartments.

Cross-examination

On cross-examination, Depew asked Woodruff if she had told her supervisor, the lead detective, about the apartments. Not at that time, she told the jury. Depew asked if anyone had gone to the apartments to look for the man with very dark skin. Not that night, she told the jury.

Woodruff said she had asked Jones about the condition in which he found Carter. Jones told her Carter had been on the corner of the bed and had tried to stand and walk, but only made it a short way before he laid her down on the floor and put bedsheets or blankets under her head.

Beach asked Woodruff about oddities and inconsistencies she and Sgt. Cody Plunkett found at the scene.

Beach asked Woodruff about how loud it had been. Woodruff said that around 3 in the morning at least two TVs were on and turned up to top volume, a shower could be heard running and Jones could be heard screaming.

Jones could be heard screaming, “save her,” “why didn’t they shoot me” and repeatedly saying “please,” on the screen at several points in the opening half-hour of Woodruff’s body camera video.

Woodruff said on the stand she found it odd that neither she nor Plunkett could find blood splatter, shell casings, spent bullets or impacts in the walls of the room where Carter died during their first pass through the scene. She also said none of Jones’ clothes had been found bloody and there was no blood in the bathtub.

Woodruff also said it was odd that the door from the house to the garage was open and the sliding door from the kitchen into the yard had also been found open.

Beach also asked Woodruff about inconsistencies identified in Jones’ retelling of events, since she had been the first question Jones.

Woodruff told the jury that Jones had been inconsistent about whether he had been smoking cigarettes in front of the house or in back and at what point he had been shirtless.

Depew asked Woodruff how precise she had been in her questioning about the location, whether she had asked him about where he was smoking before Carter got back or after. Depew asked her whether she had been precise about the timing of Jones leaving his jacket in the bedroom. She told the jury she hadn’t specified before or after Carter returned for either question.

Opening witnesses

The opening witnesses Tuesday were the neighbor where Jones dropped off his children and last people to see Carter alive besides Jones: Carter’s first cousins, Alicia Carr and Carr’s brother Todrick Busby.

The neighbor told the jury Jones had woken him up pounding on the door and ringing the doorbell. He said the kids looked concerned but also like they had just woken up.

“He was holding the baby, and the baby didn’t have any blood on him,” the neighbor said. “He must not have had any blood on him until the second time he came over.

“He came back over and picked up the rug I have at the door and wiped blood off of himself onto the rug.”

The second time Jones came over was about 15 minutes after the first time.

Hix asked Carr if Jones had ever threatened or hurt Carter in front of her. Carr told the jury she had never seen Jones physically injure Carter. Hix asked about threatening.

Carr told the jury that she could recall when she was 12 or 13, and she is 25 now, Jones had threatened to kill Carter. Reyna objected to Hix asking about something so long ago, saying it was irrelevant. Hix argued it went to the relationship. West overruled. Reyna asked West to give the jury instructions about unrelated testimony and he did.

Hix asked Busby what he thought about Carter’s relationship to Jones. Busby responded that he didn’t like how Jones treated Carter and Busby said Jones was in a gang. Reyna objected, saying no predicate had been laid for gang affiliation. Hix re-asked and Busby answered without mentioning the gang affiliation.

Hix also asked Busby if Jones had ever threatened or hurt Carter in front of him. Busby said he had never seen Jones injure Carter but he had threatened to break her jaw years ago. Reyna objected to testimony from years ago, but West allowed it and instructed the jury to disregard if it did not go to the relationship or the motive.