Jurors will hear witness accounts of a fatal July 2020 shooting as the murder trial of Courtney O’Neil Washington unfolds this week in Waco’s 19th State District Court, prosecutors revealed in opening statements Tuesday.

Washington's defense attorneys said the investigation was incomplete and the witnesses are not credible.

Washington, 29, of Waco, is accused of killing Larry Bryant Jr., 50, on July 13, 2020, at Bryant’s garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

During the trial the jury of seven women and five men selected Tuesday morning will hear from people who were there to see and hear how Bryant died, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Duron said to open the state's case. Duron acknowledged that many of the witnesses who were there have led a "colorful life" that includes narcotics.

Washington's defense attorney, Nora Farah, said some witnesses the state will bring are not credible and are narcotics abusers.

"They lied to the police and they will lie to you," Farah told the jury.

Other witnesses the state will bring are police officers and detectives who based their investigation on what unreliable witnesses told them, Farah said. The police investigation also was incomplete, she said.

"Half of the people who were there that night were never interviewed," Farah said. "Half the people who were there were never tested for gunshot residue. No DNA or fingerprint evidence will link Courtney Washington to that house."

Duron said the shooting was a complete shock to one of the witnesses.

"They will all tell you they were scared when Courtney Washington shot Larry Bryant Jr. four times," Duron said.