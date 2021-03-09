Waco pastor, council candidate Royce Montgomery targeted by break-ins

Someone damaged the legs of his grand piano, broke china, heirlooms, paintings and items Montgomery collected while traveling. Montgomery said nothing was stolen, not even jewelry.

“He didn’t damage the TV, which was valuable,” Montgomery said. “Nothing was taken, but they’re thinking it was to scare me or send some type of message.”

He said it is possible, but not likely, that the break-ins were politically motivated since he spent last summer attending protests, including some in Washington, D.C., and made it a point to talk to protesting groups at each one.

The Saturday before the break-in, the “Gloria Cooks Gospel Show” filmed a live episode at New Horizon Baptist Church, according to a flyer poster by Cooks on Facebook. The flyer lists Montgomery as the event’s host, which he said he thinks could have motivated someone to target him.

He said he hopes the break-in had nothing to do with his run for the District 5 Waco City Council seat.

“I’m praying it didn’t,” Montgomery said. “I’ve talked with several other people, and they seem to believe that it did.”

Montgomery said police interviewed him and spoke to neighbors. He said police estimate whoever broke in spent about 10 minutes inside.