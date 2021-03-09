Waco pastor, council candidate Royce Montgomery targeted by break-ins

Police are investigating the roughly $10,000 in damage someone inflicted on musical instruments and equipment owned by local pastor, performer and Waco City Council candidate Royce Montgomery at his church and home, Montgomery said.
Montgomery left New Horizon Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St., after Sunday’s service and had lunch shortly after 1 p.m. He stopped back by the church to pick up a photo album he had left in the pulpit, and found the church’s door kicked in.
“I feel like they’re going to catch them pretty quick, because it was an act of rage,” Montgomery said.
Someone stomped on Montgomery’s sound systems, broke 12 or so keys off of the church’s Hammond organ and flipped and broke his keyboard. He said the organ is an older model, from the late 1970s or early 1980s, and expensive to repair because it is no longer produced. An equivalent new replacement would cost about $10,000. He said the organ was one of the main reasons he and his mother bought the church building where New Horizon moved in 2017.
Montgomery was a performer and entertainer in Branson, Missouri, for years before moving back to his hometown of Waco to become a pastor at New Horizon.
After Waco Police responded and he spoke with them at the church Sunday, Montgomery returned home to find his front door kicked open. For the second time that day, he called the police.
Someone damaged the legs of his grand piano, broke china, heirlooms, paintings and items Montgomery collected while traveling. Montgomery said nothing was stolen, not even jewelry.
“He didn’t damage the TV, which was valuable,” Montgomery said. “Nothing was taken, but they’re thinking it was to scare me or send some type of message.”
He said it is possible, but not likely, that the break-ins were politically motivated since he spent last summer attending protests, including some in Washington, D.C., and made it a point to talk to protesting groups at each one.
The Saturday before the break-in, the “Gloria Cooks Gospel Show” filmed a live episode at New Horizon Baptist Church, according to a flyer poster by Cooks on Facebook. The flyer lists Montgomery as the event’s host, which he said he thinks could have motivated someone to target him.
He said he hopes the break-in had nothing to do with his run for the District 5 Waco City Council seat.
“I’m praying it didn’t,” Montgomery said. “I’ve talked with several other people, and they seem to believe that it did.”
Montgomery said police interviewed him and spoke to neighbors. He said police estimate whoever broke in spent about 10 minutes inside.
Montgomery said he is shaken by the break-ins and plans to attend concealed handgun courses and buy a firearm for self-defense, something he never considered before.
“I’ve never been one for guns, but now I see the necessity,” Montgomery said. “I’m praying for them. I’m still praying for them, but the next time they come into the house … I just thank God my family wasn’t there. It would have been a completely different story.”
In the race for the District 5 council seat, Montgomery is facing incumbent Jim Holmes, a banker; Charra Burns, an educator and business owner; and Alan Northcutt, a retired physician and climate change activist.