 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco PD: 16-year-old injured in East Waco shooting was targeted
0 comments

Waco PD: 16-year-old injured in East Waco shooting was targeted

{{featured_button_text}}
Estella Maxey (copy)

Estella Maxey public housing complex.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file

Waco police Monday were continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in East Waco that injured a 16-year-old and are looking for the shooter they believe targeted the teen.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to the report of a shooting at the Estella Maxey public housing complex in the 1000 block of Delano. 

When officers arrived they saw a 16-year-old male bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said. Officers took measures to stop the bleeding until the boy could be transported to a local hospital for treatment, Shipley said, adding that the boy was alert and talking.

She said witnesses were on the scene when police arrived. Shipley said investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, and police were continuing to search for a suspect Monday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Lights, camera, action: Hollywood’s first ever film museum opens its doors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified
Local Crime News

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man," Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement. "It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert