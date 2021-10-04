Waco PD: 16-year-old injured in East Waco shooting was targeted

Waco police Monday were continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in East Waco that injured a 16-year-old and are looking for the shooter they believe targeted the teen.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to the report of a shooting at the Estella Maxey public housing complex in the 1000 block of Delano.

When officers arrived they saw a 16-year-old male bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said. Officers took measures to stop the bleeding until the boy could be transported to a local hospital for treatment, Shipley said, adding that the boy was alert and talking.

She said witnesses were on the scene when police arrived. Shipley said investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, and police were continuing to search for a suspect Monday.

