Waco PD asks for help in investigating fatal shooting

The Waco Police Department is seeking the community's help in solving the Aug. 23 fatal shooting of a Waco man and has released a video with new information about the case.

Dusty Bethke, 39, died after he was shot, then crashed his car into a fence in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue around 3:15 p.m. His case is being investigated as a murder.

Police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said investigators learned that the shooting occurred about fifteen minutes before at Johnny’s Food Mart, 1824 Richter Ave., after Bethke and several other individuals were in a fight.

Bethke was shot and drove off in his vehicle, a 1999 black Ford Mustang.

“Given the time of day when this incident occurred, someone around that area might have seen what happened which could be vital to the investigation,” Shipley said in a video posted on the department’s YouTube channel.

Detectives believe two other vehicles were involved in the incident: a silver four-door Impala and a four-door dark colored car.

“Often when witnesses see something in the community they think someone will say something but that is rarely the case,” Shipley said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Scarlett Woodruff at 254-750-7615 and reference Waco PD case # 21-13710. An anonymous tip can also be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

