Waco PD: Burglar found in closet after woman calls police
A Waco resident who called police about a suspected burglar in her home Monday morning after she slipped out of a window to safety led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect. 

A homeowner in the 2100 block of Ridgewood Drive called Waco police about 8:20 a.m. to report someone in her home, said Waco police Officer Garen Bynum. The woman escaped the house through a window and went to a neighbor's home to call police.

The woman told police the last place she saw the intruder, and police found him hiding in a closet with stolen items from the home, Bynum said. Trenton Smith was taken into custody and remained jailed Monday evening on bonds totaling $25,000.

"It is without a doubt that the swift response and action by the officers played a vital role in catching this burglar in the act," Bynum said in a release.

