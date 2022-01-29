Waco PD: Bystander shoots man who attacked woman with knife

A man who stabbed a woman and chased her into a Waco convenience store Friday night has been hospitalized after bystander at the store shot him with a handgun, Waco Police said.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to the QuikTrip at 2350 S. New Road after a report that the man had chased the woman into the store and continued to attack her, Officer Garen Bynum said in a news release.

During the response, police learned that a "separate third-party individual had intervened in an attempt to defend the female victim by shooting the suspect with a handgun," Bynum said in the release.

Both the alleged attacker and victim were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, Bynum said. The bystander with the gun remained at the scene to speak to officers and is cooperating with the investigation, Bynum said. He has not been charged with a crime.

The stabbing suspect is in the custody of Waco Police as he receives medical care, Bynum said.