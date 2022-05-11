Waco PD: Elderly woman injured in North Waco drive-by shooting

Waco police officers are seeking to make an arrest after an elderly woman was shot in North Waco late Tuesday in what police described as a drive-shooting.
Police were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at North 26th Street and Cole Avenue in the Brookview neighborhood.
"When officers arrived they located one elderly victim with a gunshot wound," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley wrote in statement.
Responders immediately provided medical aid and an American Medical Response ambulance transported her to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition Wednesday.
"Officers are still looking for a suspect and believe it was an isolated incident," Shipley wrote in a Wednesday email.