Waco PD: Elderly woman injured in North Waco drive-by shooting

Waco police officers are seeking to make an arrest after an elderly woman was shot in North Waco late Tuesday in what police described as a drive-shooting.

Police were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at North 26th Street and Cole Avenue in the Brookview neighborhood.

"When officers arrived they located one elderly victim with a gunshot wound," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley wrote in statement.

Responders immediately provided medical aid and an American Medical Response ambulance transported her to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition Wednesday.

"Officers are still looking for a suspect and believe it was an isolated incident," Shipley wrote in a Wednesday email.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.