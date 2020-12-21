Waco PD: Man charged with assault on a peace officer after fleeing scene

A Waco man has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer after Waco police said he fled the scene of a crime in his car in South Waco.

Waco police officers responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of S. 27th St. about a man kicking his cousin’s vehicle. Once they arrived, someone pointed officers to Joe Clakely, 25, who was sitting in a vehicle nearby, according to a Waco Police Department news release. Clakely drove away as officers approached the vehicle, police said.

“As he was fleeing, the man accelerated towards the officers and struck one of the officers with his driver’s side mirror, striking our officer in the elbow,” the release states. “After this, the officers ran to their vehicle as the suspect continued to flee from them.”

The officer, whose elbow was hit, was not seriously injured and assisted with Clakely’s arrest.

Officers lost sight of Clakely and searched the area until they found him at South 12th Street and Primrose Drive, where he had crashed his vehicle, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Clakely was taken to McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest with a vehicle and criminal mischief. His bond has been set at $63,000.

