Waco PD: Police dog aided in capture of suspect who fled in stolen car

A teenager fled Waco police in a stolen car and on foot Thursday before Waco officers captured him near Bogey Lane with the help of a police dog, a Waco Police Department spokesperson said.

Malik Williams, 17, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a charge of evading arrest, a third-degree felony.

The chase began around 8:30 a.m. near Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a social media post. Waco officers tracked down the vehicle while working with another agency on a stolen vehicle report, she said.

Williams fled in the vehicle to Bogey Lane, about 3 miles away near the Waco Mammoth National Monument, where he fled on foot. Police used Andor, a police dog, to help in the pursuit.

Williams will face an arraignment hearing Friday, when his bond will be set.

Shipley called the case an isolated incident and stated that contrary to rumors, it had nothing to do with an escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, who has been the subject of a manhunt in Leon County for the past week.

"The Waco Police Department has no reason to believe he is in Waco and there is not a danger to the public," she stated.