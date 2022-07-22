Waco PD: Rash of trailer theft and bank 'jugging' should spur caution

The Waco Police Department has identified an uptick in two "crimes of opportunity" that can take victims by surprise: bank "jugging" and trailer theft.

Bank jugging occurs when offenders park outside banks and wait for customers to walk in and out of the building. When the customer leaves the bank with money, the offender follows the victim to the next location and breaks into the vehicle to retrieve the money, police said in a news release Friday.

Police have reported four instances of bank jugging in the past week, though it’s been a problem off and on for the past few years, police said. Recent offenses have been documented at Chase Bank and Bank of America locations.

The offenders usually come in pairs and break into cars after the owner has exited the vehicle. Waco hasn’t seen any jugging cases involved armed robbery yet, Sgt. Philip Zboril said on a recent episode of "Waco PD on the BEAT," the department's podcast.

To protect yourself from bank jugging, police recommend tucking your cash and envelopes away when leaving the bank. Also check your surroundings when walking in and out of the establishment. If you see people sitting in their cars for an extended amount of time, you should report this suspicious behavior, police advised.

The second crime on the rise is trailer theft, with some 15 cases reported in the last two months, Zboril said.

Zboril explained on the podcast that there’s no specific type of trailer being targeted. Every part of town is being affected the same and this crime can happen in the morning, afternoon and at night, he said. Trailers may even be taken while attached to a vehicle.

It’s common for offenders to reconfigure trailers by painting over them and changing the license plates, making it increasingly hard to track down stolen property.

To protect yourself from trailer theft, Waco PD suggests storing trailers behind a locked fence with a trailer lock. Zboril also mentioned getting a tire boot and camera for the trailer. In addition, you should etch the VIN number onto multiple places on the trailer and document those places in order to later identify the trailer in the case it is stolen.