The Waco Police Department is seeking a suspect in the Tuesday shooting death of a 17-year-old male in East Waco.

Officers were called at 8:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, department spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said. They found the teenager with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Shipley said.

The Estella Maxey public housing complex is in the same block, but Shipley would not confirm whether the shooting occurred at that property.

The teen's next of kin has been notified, and his name will be released later, Shipley said. Anyone with information on the incident can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, 254-753-HELP.

Shipley said this is the seventh death in Waco this year being investigated as a murder.