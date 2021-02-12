Waco PD: Teen accused in shooting death of stepfather claims he thought he missed

A Waco teenager accused in the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday afternoon told Waco police he thought his stepfather slipped and fell on the ice and was not struck by a bullet.

Waco police on Friday identified the shooting victim as 30-year-old Sylvester Dixon, whom authorities found dead and lying in the street at North 16th Street and Providence Drive about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Judarius Degrate, Dixon's 17-year-old stepson, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $500,000 bond, charged with murder in Dixon's death.

Officers at the scene reported that Degrate's mother, Dorathy Brown, told them that her son shot her husband during an argument and witnesses reported seeing Degrate hop multiple fences in the neighborhood in an attempt to elude police.

Police officers arrested him near North 15th Street and Indiana Avenue and reported that Degrate told them that he got a handgun from his bedroom "and then there was a verbal altercation over an alleged offense occurring concerning Mr. Dixon," according to an arrest affidavit.

Degrate told police Dixon fled the house and he followed him, firing his gun from the driveway. Dixon ran south on North 16th Street before collapsing in the street, the affidavit states.