Waco PD: Teen arrested after chase in North Waco

The Waco Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Friday after he fled in a car and then on foot in a North Waco pursuit, police said.

Andre Edward Sanchez was booked in McLennan County Jail on eight charges involving drugs, weapons, a stolen vehicle and evading arrest.

According to a Facebook post by the department, officers were working near North Ninth Street and Bosque Boulevard when they spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over.

Sanchez led police on a short pursuit and crashed the vehicle at North 15th Street and Cumberland Avenue, where he then tried to run on foot. Waco PD police dogs were able to catch Sanchez and he was taken into custody.

According to the report, Sanchez was also found to be in possession of a firearm and illegal drugs.

He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance in PG 3, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and failure to stop and identifying involving a collision.

He was released on Sunday after posting a $27,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.