Waco PD: Third man arrested in shootout that endangered Kate Ross children

A third suspect was arrested Wednesday in a June 12 shootout that endangered children playing outside at the Kate Ross Apartments, Waco Police said in an arrest warrant.

Brian Edward Lawson, 23, of Waco, was booked into McLennan County Jail on one count of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony; and one count of endangering a child, a state jail felony.

He was arraigned Thursday with bond set at $1.25 million, jail records show.

Police also have arrested Christopher Deonta Hemphill, 27, and Johnny Robinson, 22, on charges that they were involved in the gunfire. Police have identified a third suspect who has not yet been arrested.

According to the warrant, on June 12 around 8 p.m. Lawson was with Hemphill in the courtyard of the Kate Ross public housing complex at the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue, when a car pulled up to the complex. Two men exited the vehicle and began firing at Hemphill and Lawson, who returned fire from the other side of the courtyard, the warrant says.

At the time of the shooting, several children were playing in the courtyard and could have been hit by bullets, the warrant says. No injuries were reported in the incident, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in an email.

Hemphill took cover behind a vehicle occupied by a woman, and the car was "shot up," the warrant states.

Following the shootout, the four men scattered in different directions, the warrant says.

Investigators learned on June 16 that Hemphill was in custody on unrelated charges and was carrying a “Draco style 7.62x39 pistol,” the same model Lawson was accused of firing during the shooting, the warrant says.

Shipley said Hemphill had been arrested on warrants stemming from a May 15 drive-by shooting incident at 2923 Morrow Ave. that injured one.

The warrant for the May 15 incident says witnesses identified Hemphill as one of two shooters along with Timothy Coaster, 20, who was arrested May 25 in the incident.

The warrant says Hemphill has been involved in a number of recent shootings, and investigators believe he is a member of a local street gang.

The warrant says Hemphill confessed to the June 12 shooting and gave investigators the names of the others involved. Hemphill was charged with one count of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, and one count of endangering a child, a state jail felony. McLennan County Jail officials said he is also currently being held on federal charges.

Johnny Robinson was also identified as one of the shooters who arrived at the Kate Ross complex in the car. The other man was identified in the warrant but has not yet been arrested.

Robinson was arrested June 30 and remained Thursday in McLennan County Jail on one count of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony; and one count of endangering a child, a state jail felony. His bond is set at $700,000, jail records show.

Kate Ross was also the scene of a June 6 shooting incident in which a man fired a gun into the complex. Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery, 35, was charged with 14 counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.