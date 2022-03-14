Waco PD: Twin Bridges fatalities resulted from second crash

Waco police investigating a deadly three-car wreck Saturday at the Lake Waco Twin Bridges have concluded that the two deaths and a serious injury were caused by a pickup truck that ran into two stopped cars and their occupants.

The Waco Police Department on Monday identified Donna Makowski, 68; and Albert Hernandez, 31, as the deceased.

Police responded to a report of the crash at 7:22 p.m. Saturday, and at the scene officers found three vehicles involved: A Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford F-250 truck. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Makowski and another seriously injured victim were taken to a hospital, Waco police said.

The driver of the F-250 truck was also on the scene and had stopped to render aid, police said.

Investigators later learned that the Impala had hit the rear end of the Kia, and the occupants of the vehicles got out to assess the damage. The truck then ran into the stopped cars and hit the occupants, who were on foot, police said.

The Twin Bridges consist of two freestanding bridges, each with two lanes carrying Highway 6 traffic, and no shoulder or sidewalk. The speed limit on that section of Highway 6 is 65 mph.