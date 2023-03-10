A man arrested on a Leon County kidnapping warrant Friday in Waco had tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl at a Waco business immediately before a U.S. Marshals Service task force caught up with him, according to Waco police.

Officials arrested Jimmy Don Rich, 60, on the warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping early Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Towne Oaks Drive, and Waco police added an unrelated third-degree felony charge of attempted kidnapping.

Waco police responded at 12:04 p.m. to a call about Rich at a business in the 6400 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a Waco police press release.

"When officers arrived, they learned Rich was talking to a 10-year-old female," the press release says. "During their conversation Rich asked the child if she would like to come to his car and see his cat and if she would be interested in buying the animal. Rich tried to grab the child’s hand, the child immediately refused, and a manager of the store saw the interaction and called Waco PD."

While officers were on their way to the business, the Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Rich and arrested him on the Leon County warrant. Details of the Leon County allegations were not immediately available Friday.

"The Waco Police Department would like to remind parents to speak to their children about the dangers of talking to someone they do not know," Friday's press release says. "In this case the child responded exactly how she should have."

Rich remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $1 million.