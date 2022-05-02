 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco police arrest man in fatal April shooting on North 11th Street

  • 0

Waco police on Monday arrested a suspect in the April 9 shooting death of a Woodway man in North Waco. 

Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday on a manslaughter charge in the death of Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, according to a Waco Police Department news release.

Waco police responded to a call of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on April 9 in the 1500 block of North 11th Street. Upon arrival they found Miller with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until an ambulance could arrive. Miller later died in the hospital, according to the news release.

Michael Soliz

Soliz

 McLennan County Sheriff's Office photo, provided
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian offensive drastically intensifies in eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert