Waco police arrest man in fatal April shooting on North 11th Street

Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday on a manslaughter charge in the death of Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, according to a Waco Police Department news release.

Waco police responded to a call of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on April 9 in the 1500 block of North 11th Street. Upon arrival they found Miller with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until an ambulance could arrive. Miller later died in the hospital, according to the news release.