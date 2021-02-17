Waco police arrest man in store holdup involving AR-15

Waco police have arrested a 22-year-old Waco man they say was among multiple suspects brandishing firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, in a Tuesday evening store robbery.

Waco officers rushed to the Play It Again store in the 3400 block of Bosque Boulevard about 6 p.m. Tuesday after a report of four people in the store with guns.

Officers went in the front door and others went around back, while the suspects fled from other doors at the business, according to a Waco police press release.

Police reported Joquin Greene was spotted jumping over fences and was arrested near North 34th Street and Brook Circle.

After Greene was taken into custody, officers found cash from the robbery and an AR-15 rifle believed to be used in the incident, according to the press release.

Police said the other three suspects remain at-large.

Greene remains in the McLennan County Jail under $75,000 bonds on each of eight counts of aggravated robbery. He was charged with eight counts because there were eight victims in the store at the time, according to the press release. Seven customers in the store were robbed of cellphones, cash and jewelry, police reported.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.