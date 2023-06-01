Waco police arrested a Marlin man Thursday and charged him with second-degree felony manslaughter in a May 17 car crash that killed an 81-year-old woman and sent a 3-year-old girl to the hospital.

Lee Jordan Murrow, 31, was charged with manslaughter, as well as injury to a child, a state jail felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, according to jail records. He remained Thursday morning in McLennan County Jail, with bond yet to be set.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a news release that Murrow’s “reckless driving” caused the fatal crash.

According to the related news releases from May 17 and 18, the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The release says a Mazda 5 was traveling south on MLK Boulevard when it made a U-turn and was hit by a second vehicle, which caused the two cars to collide with a third.

Shipley said Lee was driving the second vehicle, a BMW.

The passengers of the Mazda were ejected and transported to a local hospital, the release says. The passengers were Dorthey Small, of Fountain, Colorado, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a 3-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, the release says.