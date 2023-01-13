 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police arrest Mexia man, 20, in sex assault of child

A Mexia man is free on $10,000 bond after Waco police arrested him Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Jaci Marcel Rodriguez

Rodriguez

Jaci Marcel Rodriguez, 20, was charged with sexual assault of a child based on the alleged incident on Nov. 26, according to his arrest affidavit.

The girl, who will turn 16 this week, told her parents and forensic interviewers about the incident, the affidavit says.

Rodriguez told the lead detective he thought the girl was 17, the affidavit says.

Texas law considers an adult having sexual contact with someone younger than 17 to be sexual assault regardless of whether the adult knew the child's age.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

