Waco police arrest suspect in teen's April shooting death

Waco Police arrested Vincent Snell, 18, on a murder charge last week in the April 4 shooting death of Damon Morgan Jr., also 18.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at 3:47 p.m. April 4 in the 100 block of Lenox Avenue found Morgan in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he died from his wounds, police reported at the time.

Waco Police gang investigators believe Morgan and Snell had been fighting over social media about a previous gang-related incident, and a detective received tips that Snell and another male were involved in Morgan's death, according to an arrest affidavit for Snell. A witness told police they saw Snell driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof while another male stood up through the sunroof and fired at Morgan, according to the affidavit.

Police also reviewed video footage that captured Snell in the vehicle while he showed another person a gun the day before the shooting death, the affidavit states. Both Snell and the person he showed the gun are members of the S.O.N. gang, according to the report.

Snell was arrested April 29 on a first-degree felony capital murder charge and remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $470,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.