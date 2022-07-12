Waco police arrest woman in assault of ex-boyfriend with car

A Waco woman hit her ex-boyfriend with her Cadillac car Sunday evening after he argued with her at a professional wrestling event and broke up with her, Waco Police said in an affidavit.

Zariya Smith, 18, of Waco, told police Sunday that she did not mean to hit him with her car, an arrest affidavit states.

Waco police officers arrested Smith on Sunday night at a local hospital emergency department and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the affidavit states.

In an arraignment hearing Monday, a judge set her bail at $10,000, court records show. She was still in jail on Tuesday, held for this charge and a related petty theft charge, McLennan County Jail records show.

Smith's ex-boyfriend called police to his apartment in the 5100 block of Hawthorne Drive on Sunday, saying she had broken a window, the affidavit states.

When police arrived at the apartment, the ex-boyfriend told them that he and Smith had argued following a professional wrestling event Sunday at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, the affidavit states.

The man's roommate told police that Smith had picked up some of her clothes from the apartment Sunday evening and also taken a television remote control and some wireless headsets, the affidavit states.

The ex-boyfriend gathered the rest of her belongings and left them near a metal trash bin, he told police. The ex-boyfriend and roommate told police that Smith did not live in the apartment.

Smith returned to the two men's apartment and paced outside the front door for many minutes before kicking in a window and leaving, the affidavit states.

The ex-boyfriend followed her to her car and found her inside it, the affidavit states. He knocked on the car window to try to speak to her but she backed out of the parking spot, the affidavit states.

Police say that after backing her car, Smith accelerated and hit the ex-boyfriend. He told police that he went over the top of the hood, hit the windshield and rolled off, the affidavit states.

The responding officer wrote in the affidavit that he saw bloody scratches on the man’s left knee, left arm and right leg. At the parking spot, the officer wrote that he saw glass, a side rearview mirror and damage to the wall.

Officers found Smith at a local hospital and her car at Lyndon Circle and Carter Drive. Police arrested her, read her rights to her and she agreed to talk, the affidavit states.

The arresting officer wrote describing Smith as “hav(ing) a cut on her head from her crashing (her car) into the wall as her head hit the windshield.”

The affidavit states that Smith said she took items from the ex-boyfriend's apartment, broke his window and hit him with her vehicle. She remains in custody in McLennan County Jail charged with this assault and theft.