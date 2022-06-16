Waco police ask for public's help in teen's unsolved shooting death

While the Waco Police Department has cleared eight of 12 murder investigations so far this year with arrests, one unsolved case from February has led the department to ask for the public's help, a spokesperson said.

"There have been no significant leads to the suspect(s) responsible for Drevion Booker’s death," police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement Wednesday. "Detectives hope someone with information will do the right thing and come forward soon."

DreVion, a University High School student, died at the age of 16 in an area hospital on Feb. 21, a day after someone shot him at about 8:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue in what police described as a "gang related incident."

Initial investigation by Waco police detectives indicates DreVion knew who shot him, according to the statement. A silver SUV is believed to be involved in the shooting but has not been located. Police released a video clip of a silver SUV in March and asked for information about it but did not explicitly tie the vehicle to DreVion's death at the time.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. If a tip leads to an arrest, the person who provided it could be rewarded up to $2,000. Another available Waco police number for tips on this case is 254-750-7619, according to the statement.

