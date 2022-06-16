 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco police ask for public's help in teen's unsolved shooting death

  • 0
Booker (copy)

DreVion Booker

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

While the Waco Police Department has cleared eight of 12 murder investigations so far this year with arrests, one unsolved case from February has led the department to ask for the public's help, a spokesperson said.

"There have been no significant leads to the suspect(s) responsible for Drevion Booker’s death," police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement Wednesday. "Detectives hope someone with information will do the right thing and come forward soon."

DreVion, a University High School student, died at the age of 16 in an area hospital on Feb. 21, a day after someone shot him at about 8:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue in what police described as a "gang related incident."

Initial investigation by Waco police detectives indicates DreVion knew who shot him, according to the statement. A silver SUV is believed to be involved in the shooting but has not been located. Police released a video clip of a silver SUV in March and asked for information about it but did not explicitly tie the vehicle to DreVion's death at the time.

People are also reading…

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. If a tip leads to an arrest, the person who provided it could be rewarded up to $2,000. Another available Waco police number for tips on this case is 254-750-7619, according to the statement.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco police to seek violence interrupters

Waco police to seek violence interrupters

Waco Police Department will coordinate with community organizations to seek “violence interrupters,” who would aim to intervene before violent situations arise, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian told Waco City Council this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert