Waco police asking for info on home security cameras

The Waco Police Department has started a volunteer program aimed at helping investigators more efficiently track down useful footage from private security cameras.

More than 70 residents have signed up for the new Neighborhood Camera Initiative, and the department hoping more who have cameras facing public areas next to their homes or businesses will provide their information, including what the cameras record and how officers can get in touch in case their footage might help an investigation.

Even if cameras do not capture a crime in progress, they can be very useful when it comes to building a complete timeline of events during an investigation, Officer Garen Bynum said. As home security cameras become more common, more affordable and improved in quality, their use in police investigations has only increased, Bynum said.

“As that continues to happen, I think it will continue to help our investigations. But it’s definitely making a difference,” he said. “It’s difficult to put a number to it, because they’ve been getting better and better.”

He said investigators will often go door-to-door in a relevant area, asking homeowners if they have cameras that may have captured something.

