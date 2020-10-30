Waco police asking for info on home security cameras

The Waco Police Department has started a volunteer program aimed at helping investigators more efficiently track down useful footage from private security cameras.
More than 70 residents have signed up for the new Neighborhood Camera Initiative, and the department hoping more who have cameras facing public areas next to their homes or businesses will provide their information, including what the cameras record and how officers can get in touch in case their footage might help an investigation.
Even if cameras do not capture a crime in progress, they can be very useful when it comes to building a complete timeline of events during an investigation, Officer Garen Bynum said. As home security cameras become more common, more affordable and improved in quality, their use in police investigations has only increased, Bynum said.
“As that continues to happen, I think it will continue to help our investigations. But it’s definitely making a difference,” he said. “It’s difficult to put a number to it, because they’ve been getting better and better.”
He said investigators will often go door-to-door in a relevant area, asking homeowners if they have cameras that may have captured something.
“From my own experience, we’ve had nights where we’ve had to put officers out and just start walking down the street, looking at houses and seeing who has cameras,” Bynum said. “This will eliminate some of that time and help us have more direct access.”
Bynum said other cities, including Belton, have similar systems that help police locate security camera footage. In Waco’s case, the camera information will be logged in a spreadsheet where investigators will be able to see basic information, including contact information for camera owners.
“We built the system to fit our needs more directly here in Waco,” Bynum said.
The initial signups are encouraging, and the department is hoping more residents will choose to participate, he said.
“It’s becoming more and more common that we’re able to find video evidence,” Bynum said.
The sign-up sheet is available on the city of Waco website, at https://bit.ly/3jF8x8t. The form asks for contact information, the number of cameras, low long the system retains saved footage and a description of which direction cameras are facing.
“That kind of information helps identify where the cameras are and what they may be able to see,” Bynum said.
