Waco Police: Bosque Boulevard shooting marks 13th homicide of 2022

A woman fatally shot a man Tuesday morning outside a plasma donation center in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard, marking Waco's 13th homicide of 2022, Waco Police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the business, and a "person of interest" was in custody for interviews by 10:30 a.m., police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The relationship between the shooter and the victim is not yet known, Shipley said.

Shipley said when officers arrest a suspect, that name will be released. The name of the victim will be released after next of kin are notified, she said.

