Waco Police: Bosque Boulevard shooting marks 13th murder investigation of 2022

A woman fatally shot a man Tuesday morning outside a plasma donation center in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard, marking Waco's 13th homicide of 2022, Waco police said.

He was already dead of “multiple gunshot wounds,” by the time officers arrived, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in front of the business, and a "person of interest" was in custody for interviews by 10:30 a.m., Shipley said.

The relationship between the shooter and the victim is not yet known, she said.

Shipley said when officers arrest a suspect, that name will be released. The name of the victim will be released after next of kin are notified, she said.

“This is the 13th murder, we’re working 11 murder or homicide cases,” Shipley said. Waco officers have made six arrests, she said. Some of the cases have more than one victim.

Jasmine Varges, who was inside providing her blood plasma in a sale to the business at the time of the shooting, said she did not actually hear anything from outside.

“When I finished, I heard someone was dead,” Varges said.

Varges said that when officers arrived to begin the investigation in the parking lot, some of them came into the plasma center and told employees and patrons that patrons would have to leave through the back of the business.

She also said she couldn’t leave until police finished processing the scene because her car was inside the crime scene tape.

Shipley called on members of the public to find nonviolent ways of resolving disputes.

“We’re devastated by these lives lost. No matter the disagreement, we ask you the public, to please handle these disagreements differently because taking someone’s life is never the answer,” Shipley said. “Once you pull the trigger, you’re not just taking the victim’s life, you’re also taking your own," she said.

Those who take a life now have to deal with the consequences of arrest, judicial due process and the criminal justice system, she said.

“Please learn to respect human life and know that killing someone is never worth it,” Shipley said.

Lian Bouye, a Waco area grandmother whose car also was inside the area where police had set up the “crime scene” tape said she was grateful the woman only shot on person.

“She could have gone inside and shot everyone,” Bouye said. “Thank God, she didn’t. We could be mourning a much more numerous loss of life.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.