Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Monday and charged him with the sexual assault of a young girl.

Isaiah Lorenzo Williams was booked into McLennan County Jail Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He was released from the jail Tuesday on $25,000 bond.

According to Williams’ arrest affidavit, the assault occurred on Christmas Day 2018, when the victim was 12. The affidavit says the victim was interviewed by police, and told them Williams had sexually assaulted her and used a stuffed animal to clean himself.

The victim gave a stuffed animal to police, and a DPS lab detected the presence of semen on the stuffed animal, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Williams has retained legal counsel and did not speak with police.