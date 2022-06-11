Waco police chief outlines plan at Community Opportunity Event

At a Saturday event showcasing resources to help families and highlight ways out of abuse, crime or gangs, the Waco police chief addressed rising violence in the city.

Waco police have a holistic, strategic plan to address crime at the root cause, Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said. Part of that plan involves apprehending offenders, she said. Part of that plan involves connecting families with resources to help them turn away from violence and crime, she said.

“Violent and nonviolent crime are actually flat in Waco this year, compared to last year, except for murder and homicide,” Victorian said.

The city has already has 12 homicide investigations, with 14 victims so far this year, according to a police spokesperson.

Earlier this year, Waco police reported they investigated 17 homicides, a broader category than murder, in both 2020 and 2021. The chief said in January that Waco had not seen more than 17 homicides in a year since 1994, when the city had 25. It saw a high of 29 homicides in 1989 and again in 1993, and matched the 17 of the past two years in 2004.

“The measure of success of our strategic plan is not more arrests, it’s fewer crimes,” Victorian said. “Although, if there any offenders who offend again, we do have a plan to apprehend you.”

About the guns used in shootings over the past year and the people pulling the triggers, the chief could not say what portion of the guns were stolen and what portion of the shooters were felons who cannot legally possess any firearm.

“For everyone who decides to use a weapon to solve a problem, there will be consequences,” Victorian said. She said the offenders will face the justice system. “There are also consequences for (the offenders’) families and the victims and their families. Think before you use a weapon and make a better choice.”

Most of the violent crimes in Waco are committed within families, or dating situations or among people who know each other, Victorian said.

“What I can say is that most of the violence in this city is interpersonal, not random,” Victorian said. “The city is safe.”

Agencies and groups to help families out of domestic violence, provide mentors for young people and employers to provide jobs were all on hand at the Community Opportunity Event held Saturday and represent the second part of the strategic plan, involving connecting residents with resources, Victorian said.

Employers like Walmart, were present at the opportunity event, looking to hire people. Police agencies were also seeking employees.

Mica Coronado, a digital coach for Waco-area Walmart stores, said she had jobs to offer at the Saturday event.

Coronado also said that for any employee without a high school diploma, Walmart would help to pay for a General Educational Development certificate. And she said Walmart would help pay for college, including tuition and books, for employees who go to college.

To help families looking to get away from domestic violence, the Family Abuse Center had representatives at a booth.

“We’re the only domestic violence shelter in McLennan County and seven surrounding counties,” said Scott Heaton, director of legal services at the Family Abuse Center.

He said the center also offers counseling for victims, training for how to respond to domestic violence, and temporary housing for people ready to leave the shelter. The center will also connect families with legal aid for protective orders, confidential addresses and more.

“People (for the most part) aren’t going walk up here in public and ask for help,” Heaton said.

But he and his colleagues were handing out emery boards, refrigerator magnets, pens and literature in English and Spanish.

“The phone number on all of those things leads back to us. It’s staffed all day and all night, every day of the year. We can help,” Heaton said.

To help families with at-risk youth, Starry had a booth.

“We offer free counseling to individuals and families,” Starry representative Devan Stoglin said. “We counsel children from 0 to 17 years and we help the family as whole.”

Stoglin also said Starry has a fatherhood initiative to help fathers and male caregivers.

“We want to normalize dads as a pillar of strength in the household,” Stoglin said.

He said the turnout had been good at the beginning of the event. In the first two hours, he estimated he and his colleagues had talked to between 70 and 80 people.

Chief Victorian called on all the vendors at the event to share information and ideas with each other and with the public, so that people can make better choices, choices to turn away from crime and away from violence.

To anyone in the city who may be worried about crime, the chief said her primary message is to love people.

“My team, my police officers can’t be police without a love for people,” Victorian said. “We primarily love those like ourselves, but we all need to learn to love those who are hard to love, and to see from each other’s perspective.”

To anyone in the city who may believe crime and violence are going to rise and there is nothing that can stop it, Victorian posed a challenge to take positive action to help.

“Get off the sidelines, and get in the game,” the chief said.

