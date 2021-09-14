 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco Police: 'Croc Robber' arrested after 13 armed robberies
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

Waco Police: 'Croc Robber' arrested after 13 armed robberies

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco Police arrested a suspect in 13 armed convenience store robberies Monday, who they refer to as the "Croc Robber" because of his footwear.

Police arrested Landon King Jr., 21, on one charge of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, but he is a suspect in 13 robberies between January and March, according to a department Facebook post.

"This suspect was given the nickname the "Croc Robber" because it was without fail this man would wear black Crocs to every armed robbery, even during the historic Texas freeze," the post says.

Investigators identified a pattern in the incidents, other than the Crocs, after multiple robberies were reported in a short period of time, and they are continuing to look for other suspects in the robberies, according to the Facebook post.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley declined to provide any other information about the robberies, including when and where they happened, or to offer any other information on King's arrest.

King remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $75,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert