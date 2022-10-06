Waco police dedicate Peace Garden at headquarters

Waco Police officials and community members dedicated the Peace Garden at Waco Police Department headquarters on Thursday.

Police Chief Sheryl Victorian hosted the ceremony. Donors Tevita and Makenzie Asisi, who contributed $10,000 for the project, held the scissors to cut the ribbon.

The Peace Garden includes two large brightly painted brick garden boxes filled with seasonal plants and a mural along with decorative benches and windmills.

“We stand behind our police, firefighters and first responders 100 percent,” Tevita Asisi said.

Makenzie Asisi said she was glad to have the opportunity to help create a place for first responders to relax, decompress and find some serenity.

The initial idea for the garden and mural came from Christina Klineske-Barnum, who works in public records with the police department. Robin Ameny, who works in the budget office of the police department, had the idea to expand the number and type of plants and found Keep Waco Beautiful to help make the ideas a reality.

Carole Fergusson, executive director of Keep Waco Beautiful, said her organization found artist Will Suarez to paint the mural.

Keep Waco Beautiful also recruited Baylor University students to help with planting the flowers, vegetables and other plants in the garden boxes this past spring, Fergusson said.

Police Department social worker DeAngela Bynum previously said even a few minutes looking at the plants, or watering and tending them, would put department personnel in a better frame of mind for their next call, or to go home at the end of their shift.

Both Asisis said they have police officers and other first responders in their immediate families. Tevita said he and his wife have an idea of the pressures and stressors involved, and they are glad to be able to help create a space to improve serenity among the first responders.