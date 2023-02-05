Mental health crisis calls to Waco police dispatch will soon be answered by behavioral health professionals, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said.

During a recent Waco NAACP meeting, Victorian announced plans to add professionals from the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network at the police dispatch center. Those professionals could respond by phone to crisises and send other professionals to the scene if there is no imminent physical danger.

"This will be a great opportunity to work with the city of Waco Police Department on diverting crisis calls, which are typically for people with mental health crisis issues, and away from law enforcement engagement when appropriately possible,” Behavioral Health Network Executive Director Daniel Thompson said in an email reply to the Tribune-Herald. “We believe this will have a positive effect on local emergency departments and law enforcement agencies — by reducing emergency department visits and wait times associated with police department response.”

Victorian said police are partnering with Behavioral Health Network to get state funding for the mental health professionals in dispatch.

Behavioral Health Network officials are negotiating with Texas Health and Human Services on receiving state funding and implementing the program in cooperation with the Waco Police Department, Thompson said. The funding is part of a pilot program for the state agency.

There are four or five other pilot programs in larger metro areas, and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network is the first midsize community mental health provider to have this opportunity, Thompson said.

"We also believe this will help local jails, such as the McLennan County Jail, which cares for an exorbitant number of mentally ill inmates, who often wait for over a year for transport to a State Mental Health Facility," he said.

Thompson said he anticipates the local program would serve all of McLennan County, but the details are still being worked out.

“The model is yet to be finalized and approved by the state, though we are close,” he said.

The proposed model for operations would have clinicians working in the Waco police dispatch alongside all other 911 operators under police supervision.

“The idea is that certain calls will be funneled to the (behavioral health) team and assessed, like any other call, for the best and most appropriate response,” Thompson said. “If a situation is deemed safe for responders and the community, BHN and other appropriate providers could be dispatched as opposed to law enforcement.”

Victorian said she and Thompson went to Denver about seven months ago in conjunction with the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance to review mental health diversion programs implemented by Denver police, emergency medical services and behavioral health professionals.

“All these efforts are designed to help reduce the impact of mentally ill individuals engaging with law enforcement and the emergency departments,” Thompson said.

When dispatch sends police officers on mental health calls, which tend to take longer than other calls, they may be delayed in responding to more serious crimes, Thompson said.

He said processing mental health crisis calls through law enforcement and criminal justice channels contributes to overcrowding in jails. Processing mental health calls through hospital emergency departments strains the already busy operations.

Diversion of mental health calls away from the criminal justice system and away from hospital emergency departments would be a win-win for the person with the mental illness, the city, the county and the community, Thompson said.